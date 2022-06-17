When you make the decision to move, there are a lot of tasks that need to be completed in order to make the transition as smooth as possible. By having a moving checklist you can put yourself in better position not to forget anything that is critical to your success.

When your life becomes stressful it is easy to forget something that can put your move and life into a tailspin. By following our simple checklist for moving, you’ll increase your odds of having less problems.

Let’s dive in.

Get your moving boxes early on

One of the most challenging parts of moving is getting rid of things you don’t need and then packing the things you do. A the top of your moving checklist should be finding your moving boxes. Understanding where to get boxes for moving will make this part of the process simpler.

Check out the excellent resource from Maximum Real Estate Exposure, where you will see numerous options for getting your moving boxes. Some of the ideas are paid options and the others are free.

Getting your moving boxes will allow you to start packing early even if it is just a handful of things each day. The more you can do over time, the less overwhelming the process will be. Choosing the right moving boxes help organize your belongings and keep them secure during the move.

Hire movers or do it yourself

One of the more significant decisions when moving will be to hire a professional moving company or do it yourself. If you’re budget has shrunk and you need someplace to save money with your move this will be it.

Renting your own moving truck and doing your own packing is an option for those who are budget conscious and don’t mind the grueling work of emptying a house.

Keep in mind that moving is hard work. It is a major workout that could keep you tuckered out for days. There are some excellent companies for renting your own truck.

Two of the most popular DIY options are renting from U-Haul or getting one at Home Depot. Both companies offer moving trucks to take care of your move. Doing a bit of comparison shopping in your local area could help save a few more dollars.

If you decide doing it yourself will be too grueling make sure you interview a few moving companies. Some of the factors to consider include cost, experience, and insurance.

Change your address

One of common moving mistakes is waiting until the last minute to change your moving address. It is smart to change your address with the post office the moment you know your move is a definite. The earlier you make the change, the better chance you have of getting all your mail in a timely fashion at your new home.

Besides filling out the change of address form at the post office, you’re will also need to notify numerous other entities to ensure you get your mail. Take a look at this change of address checklist for some of the other critical people and businesses to notify of your move.

Change your utilities

Not only do you need to cancel the utilities at your current home but also get them set up in your new place. Make sure you don’t wait until the end of your move to do this.

Think about the utilities your new place will have. Do you have gas? What company provides the electrical service? Do you know who the cable company will be in your new area? You’ll probably want your TV working on day one, so don’t forget!

Pack an essentials bag

One of the most handy things to have when moving from one home to another is an essentials bag. Before you start to unpack, you’ll want some basics on hand.

Some of the valuable items to have include water, snacks, phone chargers, medications, personal care items and a change of clothes. You might also want some basic utensils, especially if you plan on ordering out.

Final thoughts

Moving is one of life’s most stressful events. By planning ahead you give yourself a fighting chance it won’t be as bad as you think. Hopefully, by following these moving tips, you’ll put yourself in better position.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years. Bill is the owner and founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure. For the past decade, he has been one of the top RE/MAX REALTORS® in New England.