Summer is here! While that typically means plenty of fun in the sun, real estate professionals should be looking to capitalize on the post-spring market rush. With a new season in bloom and the housing market still filled with buyers looking to get into a home at the best deals possible, summer is a great time to leverage referrals and seasonal behavior to keep your business booming.

From leveraging the sunshine in your networking to dropping FaceTime for actual face time with clients, here are a few ways to use the changing season to your advantage.

Become the touchpoint

While calling and emailing past clients is a tried-and-true practice for agents looking for referrals and maintaining relationships, many would argue that meeting in-person is a more effective and impactful way to reconnect with people. As you start reaching out to your list of clients, try scheduling meetings at a cafe or restaurant with some outdoor seating so you can enjoy the sun.

Step up your marketing

Marketing is essential to business success all year. From newsletters to other forms of outreach, leverage the season with images that reflect summer. A new headshot and team photo taken outside with the sun shining in the background can help achieve that look and feel. Give consumers a snapshot of forecasts for this season’s market. You can also include non-real estate information like holidays, local events and promotions that are going on during the season.

Summer-themed social media

Summertime offers a mix of opportunities for amazing content creation that you can leverage on social media or blogs. Summer-themed content ideas can include tips to keep your home cool or improve your landscaping. You can also provide some DIY home improvement projects that homeowners can try over the course of a weekend.

Don’t be afraid to branch out and leverage your social media and blogs to promote local activities and organizations. This can add a pleasant mix to your content offerings, and it can also help expand the reach of your content. Programs like ACESocial can help automate and mix up your content offerings this season to keep people coming back to your page.

Summertime networking

Real estate is a relationship-based business, and despite the embrace of technology in the industry, many will agree that you can’t beat an in-person interaction. As summer gets rolling, plenty of people will be looking to get outside for cookouts, concerts and other events meant to bring people together. Try attending or hosting events that can promote face-to-face networking in a fun and relaxed environment.