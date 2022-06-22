June is REALTOR® Safety Month, which is a good reminder to all real estate professionals that, above all else, staying safe is the most important part of your job.

With that in mind, Tracey “The Safety Lady” Hawkins, founder of Safety and Security Source, sat down with RISMedia to discuss the importance of safety training, and the tools, resources and strategies for real estate professionals available through her safety training programs.

Interview Highlights:

00:10 – Becoming “Tracey the Safety Lady” and advocating for REALTOR® safety throughout the industry

01:31 – Making safety a profitable business in real estate

03:06 – How associations and brokerages can communicate the importance of safety training for real estate professionals

04:25 – Key takeaways from Tracey Hawkins real estate safety training and practices

06:49 – High-risk situations that real estate professionals face in today’s landscape

10:00 – Steps for real estate professionals to take for avoiding different safety risks in real estate

11:17 – How to use technology and social media the right and safe way

13:04 – Safety Starter Pack: Top tools, resources and strategies for real estate safety

14:44 – Final thoughts and advice from “Tracey the Safety Lady” about real estate professional safety

Links and Resources:

RealEdge Podcast: Ep. 27: ‘Leading With Safety’ With Tracey Hawkins

WATCH: Staying Safe in Real Estate Today

REALTOR® Safety

About Tracey Hawkins:

Tracey “The Safety Lady” Hawkins, a former real estate agent, has taught thousands of agents nationally to work safely for over 26 years. She has disrupted the industry by teaching agents to be more profitable by protecting the consumer through completing her training and utilizing her handouts. Hawkins is the real estate safety writer for The Close and a safety expert/contributor for The National Association of REALTORS®’ (NAR) REALTOR® Magazine, realtor.org, the National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM), Houston REALTOR® Magazine and RISMedia. In addition to speaking about safety and lessons learned at NAR’s 2021 annual conference, Hawkins has also created several innovative non-credit and continuing education programs. She’s been featured on The Today Show, the Washington Post, The Boston Globe, cnn.com, abcnews.com, Essence Magazine, Des Moines Register, the Kansas City Star, ABC, CBS, NBS and FOX news affiliates, Orange County Register, and more.