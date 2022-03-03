Photo by AJ Canaria of MoxiWorks

When Carl Carter Jr.’s mother, Beverly Carter, was kidnapped and murdered by a pair of clients in 2014 while working as a REALTOR®, it inspired him to found the Beverly Carter Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing real estate agents with information and tools to enable them to return home safely at the end of each day. A passionate safety advocate, Carter travels all over the U.S. speaking to agents, brokers, escrow agents and lenders about how to avoid becoming victims of crime and how to protect their clients as well.

The Beverly Carter Foundation provides research-driven information through articles, studies, training videos, consulting and other types of support at little or no cost. In this interview, Carter delves into his role at the foundation and what its mission truly is, and outlines the biggest safety concerns for today’s real estate professionals.

Interview highlights:

0:10 Carter’s role at the Beverly Carter Foundation

1:30 The biggest safety concerns today’s agents should be aware

2:55 Strategies/tactics that agents can use to keep themselves safe

5:42 How the pandemic has impacted agent safety

7:50 Carter’s advice for new agents who are looking to protect themselves

About Carl Carter Jr.

Carl Carter, Jr., is a REALTOR® with RE/MAX Elite in North Little Rock, Arkansas and the Founder of the Beverly Carter Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving agent safety. His mom, REALTOR® Beverly Carter, lost her life at the hands of two people posing as clients in 2014. Since his mother’s passing, Carter has dedicated as much time as possible to spreading the message of safety.