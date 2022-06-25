Property Highlights:

Where: Houston, Texas

Sold For: $6.9 million

Features: 9,500-square-foot penthouse with six bedrooms and six bathrooms

Added Appeal: 600-bottle, climate-controlled wine room, expansive outdoor space with private pool, movie theater, golf simulator, Himalayan sauna and steam room

Perched atop the Astoria in Houston is a full-floor residence with all the bells and whistles you’d expect to see more in a New York City dream pad.

The 28th-floor space, situated on Post Oak Boulevard, notes a lavish design scheme curated by award-winning Laura U Design Collective, boasting an open floor plan, custom lighting, marble floors, chef’s kitchen and an array of lush amenities that marry the ritz and convenience of a five-star hotel with the private comforts of hearth and home.

The penthouse, which recently sold for the second-highest price in Houston’s history, was listed exclusively by Nan and Company Properties—a digitally-driven, Christie’s International Real Estate affiliated team catering to Houston and foreign national clientele.

Nan’s President and CEO Nancy Almodovar was the exclusive listing agent for this property. RISMedia spoke with Almodovar, who revealed some of her tricks of the trade, as well as exclusive details pertaining to this one-of-a-kind penthouse.

Joey Macari: What was your objective when listing this record-setting property?

Nancy Almodovar: My goal for this property was to sell the most expensive home in the sky here in Houston.

JM: How does the sale of the Astoria Penthouse reflect the surging demands of the luxury Houston market?

NA: Because of its price point, it shows how buyers of that caliber are buying, and when they want something, they want something. They were not the first buyer interested in this property. They were actually the third to show interest in purchasing the property.

JM: How did you attract potential buyers?

NA: We found buyers for this property through our digital marketing, as we have the largest social media following for a local real estate company in Texas. It’s our digital advertising approach that helped us attract buyers.

JM: How did you stage the home to maximize the sales price?

NA: I had a professional company stage it to make sure the furniture went with the aesthetics of the home. In order to attain the best sales price, there was a lot of negotiation to ensure we got the right price for our seller.

JM: How did you successfully execute the transaction?

NA: A REALTOR® must follow up and review everything that is happening on a daily basis. I was able to execute this sale through persistence and keeping a very detailed to-do list and timeline of the full transaction. It was very important for me to make sure both my buyer and seller were up to date on the next steps throughout the entire process. A REALTOR® must not assume, but rather, make sure to educate the buyer and seller on the process, ensuring that they stay informed each step of the way. Through my expertise as a luxury Houston REALTOR®, digital marketing strategies and negotiation skills—this was a successful sale.

JM: What makes this a “Great Space?”

NA: Having 10,000 square feet of living space in the sky with 360-degree views of Houston and 1,500 square feet of outdoor balcony space.

For more information, visit www.nanproperties.com.