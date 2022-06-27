Today is your last chance to nominate real estate agents for RISMedia’s inaugural Real Estate Rookie of the Year award. The nomination deadline is tonight, June 27, at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Nominations so far are revealing that new-to-the-business agents wasted no time in making their mark, navigating success in one of the hottest real estate markets on record, and demonstrating both technology expertise and deep commitment to their communities.

Nominate a Real Estate Rookie of the Year

Sponsored by industry education leader, Colibri Real Estate, RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year program is designed to honor newly licensed U.S. real estate agents who achieved extraordinary results in 2021.

“In a time when the residential real estate industry is witnessing an unprecedented number of agents entering the business, it is imperative that we identify those newcomers who stand apart and who can be proud representatives of this industry’s future,” says RISMedia Founder & CEO John Featherston. “Agent professionalism is under attack. Our intent for RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year annual award program is to help elevate our industry’s reputation, for the benefit of those who work within it as well as for the consumers they serve.”

U.S. agents who received their license no earlier than Jan. 1, 2020 are eligible for this year’s award. Nominations can be made by any member of the real estate industry, including agents, brokers, MLS and association executives, coaches and service providers. Nominate as many agents as you would like; agents may also nominate themselves. The nomination deadline is today, June 27th, at midnight.

Nominees for the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award will be considered based on their 2021 U.S. sales volume and transaction data, investment in professional education, technology prowess and community involvement. RISMedia will announce 10 finalists in September, and the winner will be revealed and awarded during RISMedia’s Power Broker Reception & Dinner on November 11 in Orlando, Florida, during the annual REALTORSⓇ Conference & Expo. The winning agent and their broker must be present at the event to receive the award.

“Colibri’s mission is to lead people to achieve more and thrive in their careers, and this mission is evident in the dedicated expertise and comprehensive learning solutions we provide to all real estate professionals,” says Colibri Real Estate President Jennifer Dixson Hoff. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with RISMedia to honor those new agents who have demonstrated that they are serious about this business and committed to the homebuyers and sellers they serve.”

Nominate an agent(s) to become RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the year here. Once nominated, a nominee will receive a form to provide more information in order to be considered for the award (candidates cannot be considered unless this form is completed). After the nomination deadline passes tonight, Real Estate Rookie of the Year nominees must complete their forms by July 1.

For more information about RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award, please visit www.rismedia.com/rookie-faqs/.