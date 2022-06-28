The inventory recovery continued to make strides this past week, while year-over-year home-price growth held stable for the third straight week, according to the latest Weekly Housing Trends View for the week ending June 18, released from realtor.com® this past week.

Key findings from the report:

in the latest accelerated improvement. The number of for-sale homes was roughly even with 2021 levels at the beginning of May and the gains have mounted each week since. Inventory remains nearly 50% below levels at the onset of COVID . This indicates overall inventory growth is proceeding at a steady but slow rate.

, consistent with last week’s trend. More listings will eventually cool the ultra-fast pace of sales, but for now, homes continue to move faster-than-ever-before. Time on market hit another record-low in May, a trend that’s likely to repeat itself in June, when buyers typically snatch up homes at the year’s quickest pace. Rent is still increasing. A May report found that median rent in the top 50 metros reached $1,849, a 15.5% increase year-over-year. This means renters are feeling the brunt of inflation as much as buyers.

The takeaway:

“While home prices keep climbing at an usually fast double-digit pace, the fact that the growth rate again held stable represents some progress relative to earlier this year. Still, affordability is increasingly a challenge for buyers hoping to take advantage of rising numbers of for-sale homes,” said Danielle Hale, chief economist for realtor.com®. “And it’s not just buyers grappling with higher prices, as rents are also soaring to new highs, adding to the financial strain of making a move in today’s inflationary economy. Although some people may feel stuck between a rental rock and a homeownership hard place, buying could be the more attractive option for those looking to lock-in a predictable monthly payment – particularly in relatively lower-priced options in areas like many of our May Hottest Markets.”

For more information, read the full report here.