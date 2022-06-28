RE/MAX has announced that Broker/Owner Sal Montoya has affiliated his company Anela Realty with the franchise and will now operate as RE/MAX Anela Realty, serving buyers and sellers throughout Orange and Riverside Counties in California.

“I was once an agent under RE/MAX and always wanted to return as a broker/owner. The opportunity finally presented itself and it’s a dream come true,” said Montoya. “Our company slogan is ‘Haciendo sus sueños realidad,’ which means ‘Making your dreams a reality.’ There are a lot of families that wish to own their own home, and now that we are with our new home, we can better help make their dreams and wishes a reality.”

Montoya has been in the real estate industry for more than 18 years, RE/MAX said. He opened his first office in 2010, with only his sister and himself. He has since grown Anela into a successful real estate brokerage that is home to 15 agents, all of whom are rebranding to RE/MAX Anela Realty under his leadership, the company stated.

“I believe I got to where I am now by focusing on the education of my newer agents and the growth of my more experienced agents,” said Montoya. “Our new suite of RE/MAX marketing tools for homes will elevate the agents as well as our clients’ homes. I’m proud to join a brand leading the industry with technology, recognition and productivity.”

