Entrepreneur Magazine has named Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. a “Top Low-Cost Franchise,” Weichert has announced. 2022 also marks the third consecutive year that Weichert has been listed on the Magazine’s “Top Franchises for Less than $150,000,” they said.

Entrepreneur selected the top 2022 low-cost franchise companies on this list from their larger 2022 “Franchise 500” list. On this list, published in January 2022, Weichert earned a place for the 18th consecutive year, the company stated.

Entrepreneur develops its annual “Franchise 500” list by analyzing data provided each year by franchise companies of all types and sizes from the United States and Canada. This data covers costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, a release stated.

To earn the distinction of “top low-cost franchise,” Weichert had to demonstrate that the company offers a qualified entrepreneur a “reasonable” opportunity to start a Weichert Real Estate franchise for less than $150,000 (but more than $100,000), without financing and without adding onto or converting an existing business.

“We are proud to have earned our place on Entrepreneur’s ‘Franchise 500’ list for 18 consecutive years and equally pleased to be identified as ‘Top Low-Cost Franchise’ for the third consecutive year,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “This ongoing recognition demonstrates that Weichert has the industry-leading technology, tools, training and support to offer real estate entrepreneurs a great franchise opportunity at a reasonable cost.”

This follows Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. being named to Franchise Business Review’s 2022 list of top franchises for the sixth consecutive year, as well as to their 2022 “Top Low-Cost Franchise” list, 2022 “Top Franchise for Women” list and 2022 “Top Recession-Proof Franchise” list. Weichert previously appeared on Franchise Business Review’s “Top Franchise Culture” list in 2020 and 2021. The 2022 list is pending.

For more information, visit https://weichertfranchise.com.