Cynthia Keskinkaya, one of New York City’s top agents, has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties (BHHSNYP), the company has announced.

According to a release from the company, Keskinkaya was most recently a top producer at Douglas Elliman where, in the last 12 months, she totaled over $50 million in sales. She has brokered nearly half a billion dollars in sales volume across her career, the company said.

Born in Portugal, Keskinkaya—who is fluent in English, Portuguese, Spanish and conversant in Turkish—has been a resident of New York City for decades. The company said international market has been a mainstay for her business as her multicultural and multilingual skills have earned Keskinkaya a strong reputation within that specialized arena—which is crucial to the city’s real estate market.

“We are delighted to be joined by one of the industry’s greatest and most skilled professionals,” said Steven James, president and CEO of BHHSNYP. “Cynthia has not only been a leader in the luxury sector for many years, but she has one of the strongest client retention rates of anyone in the industry.”

“Clients trust Cynthia and continue to come back to her time after time—in fact the vast majority of her business is repeat and referral customers.” said Brad Loe, executive vice president, director of sales of BHHSNYP. “She is a tremendous addition to our evolving team of real estate professionals, and as an added bonus, she’s, hands down, one of the nicest people in the business.”

Keskinkaya, who has been featured in a myriad of top national rankings, has long maintained the highest distinctions at Douglas Elliman based on her sales performance, the release stated. A winner of countless awards, Keskinkaya has also been singled out for her innovative, tech-savvy approach to her social media content, including insightful market updates and video vignettes.

“Coming to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New York Properties is like coming home,” said Keskinkaya. “Steven and Brad are terrific mentors and over the years they have helped me succeed and better service my clients, which I know they will continue to do on an even broader scale. The reputation of the Berkshire Hathaway brand, both locally and internationally, is paramount. My international clients know and respect it well, so this association will be an even greater asset to my business.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhsnyproperties.com/.