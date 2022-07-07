With less than two months to go until RISMedia’s renowned CEO & Leadership Exchange, the company has announced the release of a limited number of VIP tickets that will afford attendees full access to all of the event’s educational and networking sessions, including private pre-event opportunities.



Taking place at the elegant and historic Mayflower Hotel in the heart of Washington, D.C., RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will be held Sept. 6 – 8. VIP ticket holders will gain access to the opening VIP Luncheon and exclusive pre-event sessions taking place on Sept. 6. These pre-event sessions consist of two tracks: a detailed look at merger and acquisition strategies; and a deep dive into MLS policies and future-focused trends.

VIP ticket holders will also gain attendance to RISMedia’s gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place on site at the Mayflower on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. During the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, RISMedia will honor its more than 300 2022 Newsmakers and induct its 5th annual Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Claim Your VIP Ticket

In addition to these exclusive opportunities, VIP attendees can also take advantage of the CEO & Leadership Exchange’s complete educational agenda, featuring more than 100 industry leaders and experts participating in over 25 presentations and panel discussions. Session and speaker highlights include: