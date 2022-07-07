With less than two months to go until RISMedia’s renowned CEO & Leadership Exchange, the company has announced the release of a limited number of VIP tickets that will afford attendees full access to all of the event’s educational and networking sessions, including private pre-event opportunities.
Taking place at the elegant and historic Mayflower Hotel in the heart of Washington, D.C., RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will be held Sept. 6 – 8. VIP ticket holders will gain access to the opening VIP Luncheon and exclusive pre-event sessions taking place on Sept. 6. These pre-event sessions consist of two tracks: a detailed look at merger and acquisition strategies; and a deep dive into MLS policies and future-focused trends.
VIP ticket holders will also gain attendance to RISMedia’s gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place on site at the Mayflower on Wednesday evening, Sept. 7. During the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, RISMedia will honor its more than 300 2022 Newsmakers and induct its 5th annual Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame.
In addition to these exclusive opportunities, VIP attendees can also take advantage of the CEO & Leadership Exchange’s complete educational agenda, featuring more than 100 industry leaders and experts participating in over 25 presentations and panel discussions. Session and speaker highlights include:
- The Global State of Real Estate keynote presentation by Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldⓇ’s Paul Boomsma
- How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market with NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun
- The New Threats Involving Listing Portals with Howard Hanna | Rand Realty’s Joe Rand, Homesnap’s Steve Barnes, Zillow’s Sara Bonert and realtor.comⓇ’s Bryan Ellis
- Strategies for the Current Real Estate Landscape with HomeServices of America’s Gino Blefari
- The Top 3 Issues Facing Real Estate with NAR’s Bob Goldberg and Leslie Rouda Smith, and Anywhere Real Estate’s Sue Yannaccone