ShelterZoom has announced that its email extension was recently highlighted by the prestigious Gartner management consulting company in its research publication dedicated to blockchain solutions for businesses.

Called Document GPS, the email extension gives users a way to turn off the ability for email recipients to download or share an attachment even after they have received it, the company stated. Luxury real estate advisor Brett Strickland of Engel and Volkers uses Document GPS to provide his clients with bespoke market research without the risk of his proprietary data being shared beyond his VIP clients, he explains.

“I work extremely hard to obtain data on off-market properties. I’m giving my investors a huge edge by providing them with this information that is not readily available to the general public,” Strickland said.

Strickland and other users of Document GPS can also see who has opened or downloaded attachments in their private Attachment Library. If senders want their clients to see an attachment without the ability to take ownership of it themselves, they simply switch the toggle button so recipients can open the attachment in a browser window without the ability to download or share the attachment. The option for sending an encrypted message along with the email is also included in Document GPS, the company said.

ShelterZoom Cofounder and President, Allen Alishahi, who has a 30+ year career as a real estate broker in Staten Island, said, “We started ShelterZoom in the real estate space because we knew agents needed more tools to manage their business in an increasingly digital environment. Document GPS is one of our solutions to help real estate professionals operate in more remote ways without sacrificing quality or cybersecurity.”

Currently Document GPS is available for Gmail users and will expand to Outlook clients by early fall 2022. The Gartner research publication can be found here: FAQ for NFTs on Blockchains and Web3 Ecosystems. It has been summarized in a blog post here: Despite Crypto Bashing and Crashing, Blockchain holds Real Value for Businesses

For more information see the Document GPS page in the Chrome Store.