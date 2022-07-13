JPAR®—Real Estate has announced its recognition by Franchise Business Review as one of the Top 100 franchise brands with the best culture in 2022.

“We are very proud to receive this honor. The culture of any business plays an important role in its growth and success,” said Laura O’Connor, president and COO, JPAR® Franchising. “This recognition demonstrates our commitment to develop a culture where top producers can network and support each other in achieving their growth goals. Today is a proud day for our organization.”

This recognition comes as the brand achieves significant growth. The company says it has also been recognized as America’s No.1 Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and most recently as a Top Franchise for 2022 by Franchise Business Review.

“JPAR® sets the standard when it comes to establishing a culture of success,” said Mark Johnson, president, JPAR®—Real Estate. “Sharing best practices so everyone is served and everyone can win is what we’re all about.”

JPAR®—Real Estate was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures, according to the release.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com.