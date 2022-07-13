Atlanta-based Harry Norman, REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has announced that two of its agents, Patty Webb and Dorrie Love, were ranked in the NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agent Awards for 2022. The award features the industry’s leading Latino real estate agents and brokers in the country, and this year, over 2,000 agents were nominated from across the United States, including Puerto Rico, the company stated.

With a combined 27 years of experience at Harry Norman, REALTORS®, both Webb and Love are prime examples of the type of agent Harry Norman clients can expect, and are excited to be recognized through this award, the company said. Webb is one of four Georgia agents ranked in the Top 100 Agents for Volume, and Love is one of 14 Georgia agents ranked in the Top 100 Agents in the Southeast.

A member of the Buckhead office, Webb has been with Harry Norman since 2014 as a residential REALTOR®, helping families transitioning to Atlanta from all over the world. She’s lived in Atlanta for 30-plus years and is an active supporter and ambassador of Atlanta International School, where she has spent many years working as a liaison for international families, the company stated. In fact, Webb is currently spearheading the Harry Norman, REALTORS® Global Ambassador Program. Out of the four Georgia agents that made the Top 100 for volume, she has the second-highest volume of $29,065,800 with 29 transactions, making her average transaction the highest among Georgia REALTORS®.|

“I am so grateful for this recognition,” said Webb. “And proud that every day I have the opportunity to pursue my passion of actively supporting the local community while also serving the global community coming to Atlanta.”

Love has been with Harry Norman, REALTORS® since 2002 and works out of the Peachtree City office. She has been the top-producing agent in her office for the last several years and is excited about being one of 14 Georgia agents in the Top 100 Agents in the Southeast. An impressive individual all-around, Love served as the 2021 President of the Georgia Association of REALTORS® (GAR), was the Fayette County Board of REALTORS® (FCBOR) President in 2012 and was named Realtor of the Year for FCBOR in both 2008 and 2018, the company stated. She also continues to provide top-level service by continuing her education—she has earned the Accredited Buyer’s Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) and Graduate, Realtor Institute (GRI) designations. Love is also a Phoenix Award recipient in the FCBOR’s Circle of Achievement.

“I am thankful beyond expression for opportunities that the real estate industry and Harry Norman, REALTORS® have afforded me,” said Love. “From serving as the first Hispanic President of the Georgia Association of REALTORS® in 2021 to this honor, I am a proud Latina woman, and I am a proud REALTOR®.”

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.