Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty has expanded in the Pennsylvania market with the opening of two new offices in Hershey and Lebanon, the company has announced. This expansion is part of a merger with Brownstone Real Estate Company.

“I’m so excited to welcome the Brownstone agents, employees, Scott and Todd to Homesale,” said Rod Messick, CEO of BHHS Homesale Realty. “Brownstone is a company we’ve admired for a long time. The culture of professionalism and dedication to the client that founders Don Lechleitner and Larry Peters started, and Scott and Todd have continued, is exactly what makes this such a natural fit.”

Brownstone co-owners Todd Lechleitner and Scott Campbell likewise expressed their appreciation for Homesale’s locally focused support structure for both agents and clients alike: “After 51 years in business, it was important for us to join a company that combines a similar hometown ideology with the leadership of a top national brand. Homesale Realty has a proven track record that will set our agents up for long-term stability, success and continued growth.”

The Hershey and Lebanon offices will be Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty’s 34th and 35th offices across Pennsylvania and Maryland.

For more information, visit www.Homesale.com or www.bhhs.com.