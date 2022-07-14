Even in this digital age, print marketing is still an important tool to market your luxury real estate properties and business. High-quality postcards should be a part of your real estate business plan. While they work best when paired with email, social media and other marketing efforts, real estate postcards can expand your reach and build your reputation as a luxury real estate professional. So, what are three of the most influential types of real estate postcards—and how can you use them to your advantage? Here are our top choices.

“Just listed” postcards

“Just Listed” postcards are a great way to generate new buyer leads and bring in potential new sellers in a targeted area. The key is to craft a unique and eye-catching postcard for each new listing as it goes live on your website or social media.

When creating a “just listed” postcard for a luxury property, language and choice of words are paramount. The language you use in these marketing materials should align with the language you use when meeting your affluent clients face to face. Instead of using standard phrasing like “just listed,” opt for wording along the lines of “currently available.”

Lastly, choose your postcard design and print materials carefully. Highlighting key features of the home with professionally-taken photos is a must, as is selecting premium cardstock that will communicate the grandeur of the property.

“Just sold” postcards

Advertising the properties you’ve already sold is perhaps just as important as marketing the ones that are currently on the market. Why? Announcing your sold properties is an excellent way to demonstrate your ability to make sales in a local market. This, in turn, can help you build your reputation as a trusted luxury real estate expert—thus increasing your chances of bringing in new leads.

Still, just listing the addresses of local homes you’ve recently sold is not an effective way to use this type of postcard. Many luxury real estate agents have success in creating “just sold” postcards that tell a story, describing in detail how they helped Jack and Jill find their dream home. The key is to sell your potential clients on a lifestyle that could potentially be theirs.

Personal sphere postcards

Last but not least, personal spheres are becoming increasingly popular, especially when it comes to building a luxury real estate print marketing strategy. Available in the form of brochures, postcards and other print materials, personal spheres can be customized any way you see fit. You might use a personal sphere to share information on current real estate trends, publicize community events or even showcase your featured listings, all of which can help you establish and maintain personal connections.

Busy luxury real estate professionals enjoy using personal spheres as part of their print marketing because this is more or less a turnkey service with minimal hands-on work required of the real estate professional. Meanwhile, these personal spheres can considerably impact your client base, helping you maintain your relationships with past clients while creating new opportunities in the process.

Ramp up your print marketing today

While this is just a sampling of the types of print marketing materials that can help you take your luxury real estate brand to the next level, it’s an excellent starting point for real estate professionals. The key is not just choosing the suitable types of postcards to spend your marketing dollars on, but finding ways to set your print materials apart from the rest.

REAL Marketing makes it easier to generate quality “sold,” “listed” and personal sphere marketing materials that will catch your audience’s attention. From inspired layouts to customized designs, the REAL Marketing team can help you leverage your listings and increase your exposure.

Meanwhile, you can further your influence as a luxury real estate professional by obtaining the Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS™) Designation from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing. Get in touch today to learn more about how to get started.

Diane Hartley is the president of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, a premier independent authority in training and designation for real estate agents working in the upper-tier residential market. Hartley brings her passion for luxury marketing and more than 20 years of experience growing and leading businesses to her role as president of the Institute.