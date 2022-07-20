NAR PULSE—Take advantage of a branding kit exclusive for brokers! We’ll provide a custom .realtor™ website specific to your brand—complete with your logo and preferred colors, plus a button linking to your listings. As your agents secure their free .realtor™ web address, they will be instantly set up with a completely customized online brand. Get all details!

Build a stronger community with RTRN

Community building strengthens your agents’ connections and helps them win more clients. Encourage your agents to check this month’s offers from Right Tools, Right Now, to receive guidance about how to take a leadership role in building a stronger community. Learn more!

Hear how climate risk affects real estate

Tune in to RPR®’s podcast to hear Cal Inman from ClimateCheck® discuss climate risk in real estate and how REALTORS® can help their clients prepare for current and long-term challenges.