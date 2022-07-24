While there have been gradual improvements in housing supply, many agents would agree that there is still an overwhelming need for more listings. Rather than waiting for more homes to appear, in today’s competitive market, it pays to be bold if you’re looking to generate new listings to keep your business moving.

Here are three bold strategies to get you out of your comfort zone and generate additional listings in the shifting housing market.

Cold-calling/door-knocking

This is a tried-and-true practice that professionals of all levels can—and do—leverage when listings are thin. Do your homework and identify a home within a target area before contacting the owner with a handwritten note or knock on the door. Once you’ve gotten their attention, get straight to the point and let them know that even though their home isn’t on the market, it fits your client’s exact needs. Once that’s out of the way, ask if they’d consider having a selling conversation.

It may seem a little scary to start, or disconcerting when you get a ‘no,’ but remember that it’s a numbers game that could pay off in the end.

Leveraging looky-loos

Call it a “post-pandemic rush,” but the open house market has been buzzing with potential buyers looking for new homes. On the other hand, the surge in public showings has been a hot spot for the looky-loos and nosey neighbors. In either case, those are opportunities that a savvy agent can leverage into a potential seller. Asking the right questions to gauge their interest in listing their house and doubling down on the relevant data and information by showing them the pros of listing with you can add another client to your list this year.

Influencing the market

Every agent knows the importance of partnering with a strong brand, and this philosophy can also apply when it comes to working with social media influencers who can help get eyes on you and your brand. Find the right influencer with reach in your market and team up to do a home showing or disseminate other content to their audience that can highlight your expertise as a listing agent. Best case scenario: you get some new clients who saw you working with their favorite Instagram or TikTok influencer.