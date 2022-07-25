Weichert, Realtors has announced that it has named Bill Scavone as president. Scavone will continue to also serve in his present role as president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates (WREA). In this new role, he will assume responsibility for all functional departments within both companies, including sales, recruiting and operations.

Scavone is an 18-year veteran with Weichert Real Estate Affiliates where he has held the positions of franchise sales leader, COO and president. In his most recent role, Scavone has led WREA through its fastest period of growth, achieving material increases in Net Franchises, Gross Commission Income and profit, a release stated.

During his tenure, WREA has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 Franchises for 18 consecutive years and the Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises for the past seven years. Scavone was recognized in RISMedia’s Newsmaker List in 2019 through 2022.

“Bill has earned the respect of his peers and partners as a visionary, inspirational and trustworthy industry leader,” said Aram Minnetian, president and COO, Weichert Companies. “In his new role, he will leverage the combined expertise, systems/tools, best practices and resources from both residential real estate companies to ensure that our franchise owners and sales associates achieve a leadership position in their market areas and grow their respective businesses.”

The leadership appointment comes at an important time for Weichert as the company is poised to launch a plan designed to accelerate its business success and long-term competitiveness. Dubbed Weichert REimagined, the plan’s objective is to rethink, redefine and recreate how Weichert delivers an experience to sales associates and customers, the company said.

