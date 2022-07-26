The nomination deadline is August 31, 2022

Do you know a Real Estate Newsmaker? Are you a Real Estate Newsmaker? That’s right…RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers is back!

RISMedia is now accepting nominations for its 6th annual Real Estate Newsmaker honors. This one-of-a-kind recognition program is designed to highlight and celebrate industry professionals from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the residential and/or commercial real estate sectors, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.

NOMINATE A NEWSMAKER

The deadline to nominate a 2023 Real Estate Newsmaker is August 31, 2022.

The 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers will be chosen based on their outstanding accomplishment(s) in 2022. Check out our Real Estate Newsmaker categories below!

Achievers

In this category, we celebrate the success stories of those who have rocketed their individual business/company/brand to the top, with robust growth and marketing strategies, winning top honors and creating multi-year strategies for success.

Crusaders

In this category, we celebrate the champions of a better way who have a passion for a cause greater than themselves, from equal rights and REALTOR® safety, to disaster recovery, children’s and women’s causes, and so much more.

Futurists

In this category, we celebrate the forward-thinkers who are working to advance the conversation in an ever-changing real estate landscape to achieve greater success for real estate professionals and the consumers they serve.

Influencers

In this category, we celebrate the industry’s brightest thought leaders and educators who do the noble work of leading and inspiring innovation, creativity and success in business.

Luminaries

In this category, we celebrate the iconic leaders, such as founders, CEOs and executives who have dedicated their lives to the betterment of their companies, agents, consumers and the industry at large.

Trailblazers

In this category, we celebrate the change agents for their contributions to moving the industry forward through bold innovation, new technologies, creative programs and more.

Hall of Fame

In addition to our six Newsmaker nomination categories, each year, RISMedia also honors a select few industry icons for their long-standing and/or exemplary service by inducting them into our Newsmakers Hall of Fame.

Do you or someone you know have what it takes to be a Real Estate Newsmaker? Nominate yourself or another real estate professional today!

The hundreds of industry professionals selected for RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers will be showcased in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com in early 2023. Newsmakers will also be honored at the gala Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, taking place annually during RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange in Washington, D.C. Check out RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers here! For any questions, please contact editorial@rismedia.com.