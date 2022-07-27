In today’s world, social media is king. No matter how big or small a real estate brand, broker or agent may be, to keep up with today’s demographic of buyers and sellers, having a strong presence on social media is a must. But what about those real estate professionals looking to dive a little deeper, expand their reach a little further and ultimately, become an ‘influencer’?

Across social media, there are nearly endless opportunities for people, brands and businesses to grow. Influencers are established and passionate leaders who people want to follow and hear from. This fact is no different in the real estate industry. Here is a guide for beginners, laying out the steps you need to take and the work you need to commit to in order to boost your brand, inspire others and build your business, to become a real estate influencer.

Develop a brand identity

Whether you’re a broker who works for themselves, or an agent working for an established brokerage, having your own brand identity is crucial, even if you aren’t looking to become an influencer. Remember that a brand is more than a logo, and your brand should be personalized to you. Developing a real estate niche is a good place to start your branding journey, however it is not necessary. The key to honing in your brand identity is connecting to and resonating with your audience, who should see you not just as a real estate agent, but a local expert and resource for all things real estate.

Create a social media marketing strategy

In today’s landscape, it is crucial to have a social media strategy, whether you are looking to become an ‘influencer’ or not. From the pandemic driving more people online to the new, social media-driven generations entering the market, having a strong social media presence is essential for finding success in this industry. Write down your goals and objectives for becoming an influencer, identify your audience, their interests and pain points, choose the platform(s) where you plan to execute these strategies, and ultimately, curate content and get sharing!

Increase your engagement

In any relationship, communication is key—and this rings especially true when it comes to your social sphere. By interacting with your audience, you are driving up engagement, helping your audience grow in numbers and allowing for your content to be seen by a wider pool. Ask your audience for comments and be sure to respond to them, even if it is just a ‘like’ or a more generic response.

Be sure to tag accounts, such as your company’s page, vendors and even other agents, as this will also help boost your engagement, ultimately pushing your content to the top more frequently. The higher your engagement levels, the better the algorithm across social platforms will work to your advantage.

Connect with other real estate influencers

If you’re looking to become an influencer, what is a better place to get started than researching relevant real estate influencers? Hop onto TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and even Twitter and search for hashtags such as #realestate, #realestatetips, #realestateagent, #realestate, #realestate, #realestate, or any other relevant keywords for your business. Pay attention to their followers and likes, the interaction with their audience and the type of trends and topics covered in their content. This will help inspire your content creation, develop your social media strategy and learn what potential leads are looking for!

Just like with leads, prospecting for new connections can be as simple as sending a message. Once you find a real estate influencer on the platform(s) you plan to start your journey, reach out! Direct or private message the real estate professional and share that you are looking to grow your online presence and become an influencer. More likely than not, these agents will be more than willing to help, answer questions or even plan to jump into a live video with you, giving you a chance to reach a new, wider audience.

So, you want to be an influencer?

Becoming an influencer isn’t easy, and requires a lot of hard work and attention. From sharing educational and entertaining content to being your most genuine and authentic self, you can build your brand, grow your audience and become an influential expert in your market. It is important to monitor your analytics, build partnerships across social media and even pay to promote your posts. Though this may take some time, dedication and the drive to succeed will help get your started on your journey of becoming a real estate influencer.