Harry Norman REALTORS®, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, has announced that three of its listings were recently chosen as finalists in the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022. The popular competition, hosted annually on HGTV.com, exhibits homes for sale in eight categories: Amazing Kitchens, Beachfront Homes, Countryside Retreats, Curb Appeal, Downtown Dwellings, Homes With a History, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes, the company stated. HGTV editors select 77 finalists which are then voted on by millions of participants across the country between June 28 and August 2.

Harry Norman REALTORS® noted its listings were selected as finalists in two categories. 90 Palisades Road, a recently renovated 4-bedroom, situated along the tree-lined streets of Atlanta’s Brookwood Hills, was selected as a finalist in the curb appeal section. Additionally, 239 Wildwood Trail, a Blue Ridge Mountains river retreat complete with a private island, and 937 Richard Branch, a contemporary, rural refuge seated on 27 acres near the Tennessee border, were chosen in the countryside retreats category.

For the eleventh consecutive year, all Ultimate House Hunt nominees are represented by members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®, the company said.

The winners, the houses with the most votes in each of the eight categories, will be promoted on HGTV.com. In addition, an award will be given for the listing receiving the most votes overall. Last year’s overall winner was an 8,000 square foot waterfront estate in Honolulu, Hawaii. Outside the United States, an HGTV Global Homes gallery shines a spotlight on properties from nine different countries or territories around the world.

To view this year’s Ultimate House Hunt finalists or to vote, click here.

