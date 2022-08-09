Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has announced the winners of the HGTV Ultimate House Hunt 2022 have been named, based on over 1.1 million votes cast. The annual promotion held on HGTV.com featured 77 real estate listing finalists, which were all represented by LeadingRE and Luxury Portfolio International® members.

The overall winner is a Florida estate on the Atlantic coast, represented by William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance. The property also earned top honors in the Beachfront Homes category. The Bermuda-style home stands 17 feet above sea level and features panoramic ocean views; a swimming pool with a stone deck; and an interior with vaulted ceilings, oversized windows, and a contemporary open plan.

Category winners include Brown Harris Stevens – NYC, Curb Appeal; Chase International, Countryside Retreats; Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, Amazing Kitchens; Harry Norman, Realtors, Downtown Dwellings; Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers, Outdoor Escapes and Waterside Homes; and john greene Realtor, Homes With a History.

In addition to these categories, a special Global Homes gallery featured homes from nine countries or territories around the world.

“This is our eleventh year collaborating with HGTV.com on the Ultimate House Hunt, and we are always delighted to see the enthusiastic response to our members’ listings,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma. “This year’s winners include a truly impressive collection of homes, representing a wide range of architectural styles. We congratulate the winners and look forward to our continued work with HGTV.com to showcase some of the most stunning real estate listings in the world.”

To view the Ultimate House Hunt winners, visit http://www.hgtv.com/ultimatehousehuntwinners