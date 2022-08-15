Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) has announced the promotion of Chris Dietz to president of global operations.

Dietz joined LeadingRE in March 2011 as European director and quickly progressed to executive vice president of global operations in 2016. Before joining LeadingRE, Dietz held executive positions at U.S. and European relocation-focused businesses, the company stated.

In his new role, Dietz will be responsible for overseeing LeadingRE’s global business strategy for several of its brands. While being responsible for all regions outside the US, including Canada and Latin America/Caribbean, he will focus on continued growth in the Asia Pacific and Europe/Middle East/Africa regions to increase the network’s business opportunities worldwide across all industry segments, including residential and luxury real estate, commercial real estate, international project marketing and corporate relocation.

“We are delighted to announce Chris’ new role as president of global operations at LeadingRE,” said LeadingRE CEO Paul Boomsma. “Since joining the business over 11 years ago, he has been integral to our global growth, in terms of service offerings and coverage, helping us expand our international footprint to over 70 countries. We are looking forward to seeing Dietz continue to be an exemplary leader for our team and valued advisor to our global members on the next phase of his journey.”

“As part of the LeadingRE executive leadership team over five years, I’ve really enjoyed building new relationships with our fantastic network of members around the world,” said Dietz. “I understand the challenges and, more so, the opportunities in the ever-evolving property industry. Over the past decade, we have seen first-hand how connecting like-minded professionals around the globe can benefit independent agents and leaders. Especially in the current global business climate, I see a bright future for our community of the best real estate brands worldwide, which grow even stronger through our flexible business model and unique value proposition.”

