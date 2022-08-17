The strong pandemic seller’s market caused homebuyers to act fast, pay more and cede ground on their biggest priorities, resulting in regret and disappointment, according to a recent Clever Real Estate survey of 1,001 people who purchased a home in 2021 and 2022.

According to the survey, nearly a quarter of all buyers said they were not satisfied with their home-buying experience, and 80% compromised on their priorities—finding a home in a good neighborhood was the No. 1 priority of 50% of respondents.

Further, 80% of buyers made more than one offer, according to the report, and of those who made multiple offers, 41% put an offer down on five or more homes. Ten percent made an offer on 10 or more homes.

Additionally, first-time buyers, 66% of whom were millennials, were more likely than repeat buyers to take risks, according to the report. First-timers paid a median price of $510,000 for a home in 2021 and 2022, 13% more than what repeat buyers paid.

Other key findings:

Due to the competitive market, 38% increased their budgets, and 36% fast-tracked their plans to buy a home.

31% of surveyed buyers paid over the asking price.

72% of buyers have regrets about their purchase—spending too much was the biggest regret.

32% found the home-buying experience more difficult than they expected.

Among buyers who said the process was easier than they expected, having a good agent was the No. 1 reason cited.

Of those who financed, 40% of buyers put down less than or equal to 20% on their home.

Read the full report here.