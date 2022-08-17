Los Angeles real estate brokers Alex Avilez and Victoria Andocilla have aligned their office with the RE/MAX brand, RE/MAX has announced. Now operating as RE/MAX Homelife Realty, the firm formerly known as Excellence Social Real Estate will continue to serve buyers and sellers in the San Gabriel Valley, now with an enhanced suite of tools and marketing services, the company said.

“As a former RE/MAX agent, I was always impressed with the brand power and technology suite that RE/MAX offers and knew that I would eventually realign with RE/MAX,” said Avilez.

“Our slogan is ‘We don’t just sell homes, we change lives!’” added Andocilla. “We are so excited to change our brand to help sell more homes and help more people buy real estate. We understand how stressful the home buying and selling process is and we want to make the experience as streamlined and stress free as possible. We believe aligning with RE/MAX will help with that.”

Avilez and Andocilla have a combined 35-plus years of experience selling real estate, and each is also a licensed loan officer. After opening their own brokerage in 2018, they grew it to 16 agents. All of these agents will be rebranding to RE/MAX Homelife Realty under their leadership, they said.

“We are so excited for our agents and clients,” shared Avilez. “By aligning with RE/MAX, we are better able to provide up-to-date tools and resources for our agents to grow their client base and careers, as well as provide our clients a worldwide, recognizable brand that will only enhance their home buying and selling experience.”

For more information, visit www.socalrealestateandloans.com or www.remax.com.