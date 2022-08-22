Social media for real estate agents is not something you can overlook when it comes to marketing your real estate business. If you have been neglecting your followers because you’ve run out of ideas about what to post, take a look at our list of 50 ideas for real estate social media content.

Helpful social media posts

Answer people’s questions

Share someone else’s blog post

Ask for new subscribers to your newsletter or blog

Share posts in which people are looking for help—with jobs, with charitable organizations, or anything else where you could offer assistance

Recommend a tool or resource you think your followers would find useful

Publish a weekly round-up of must-read articles

Generous social media posts

Post someone else’s post that you found interesting and that you think would be useful to others

Congratulate someone

Send birthday or anniversary greetings

Give something away free

Give away reports, books, audios, or anything else that can be delivered electronically

Comment on other’s people’s social media posts

Share other people’s social media posts

Tag another Facebook page—and create some good karma for yourself

Post something supportive to people when they are having a rough day

Publicly thank someone

Say hello to someone you are following or who is following you

Interesting social media posts

Provide a timely daily tip

Post about and/or link to something newsworthy you have read

Ask a question, answer someone else’s question, or reply to others who ask you a question

Make a prediction—about sports, politics, or anything that is happening in the world

Post your follower or update counts, especially as you approach a milestone

Share inspiring quotes

Run a survey or take a poll

Celebrate milestones in your company

Take candid pictures of yourself or your office or workspace

Write a recap of a typical day in the life of a real estate agent

Post a video testimonial you have received

Use a tool like PicMonkey to create a photo collage and post it to your followers

Irreverent social media posts

Share a joke

Share a funny meme

Fill-in-the-blank posts; for example, “If I had a million dollars, I would (fill in the blank)”

Post random things that give insight into your personality, such as where you are having lunch or what you’re doing this weekend

Post a photo and ask your followers to come up with creative or funny captions

Post a fact or fiction question, and let your followers decide which it is

Share a funny or interesting anecdote from your life

Post a funny or interesting commercial that will appeal to your followers

Informative social media posts