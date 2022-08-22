Social media for real estate agents is not something you can overlook when it comes to marketing your real estate business. If you have been neglecting your followers because you’ve run out of ideas about what to post, take a look at our list of 50 ideas for real estate social media content.
Helpful social media posts
- Answer people’s questions
- Share someone else’s blog post
- Ask for new subscribers to your newsletter or blog
- Share posts in which people are looking for help—with jobs, with charitable organizations, or anything else where you could offer assistance
- Recommend a tool or resource you think your followers would find useful
- Publish a weekly round-up of must-read articles
Generous social media posts
- Post someone else’s post that you found interesting and that you think would be useful to others
- Congratulate someone
- Send birthday or anniversary greetings
- Give something away free
- Give away reports, books, audios, or anything else that can be delivered electronically
- Comment on other’s people’s social media posts
- Share other people’s social media posts
- Tag another Facebook page—and create some good karma for yourself
- Post something supportive to people when they are having a rough day
- Publicly thank someone
- Say hello to someone you are following or who is following you
Interesting social media posts
- Provide a timely daily tip
- Post about and/or link to something newsworthy you have read
- Ask a question, answer someone else’s question, or reply to others who ask you a question
- Make a prediction—about sports, politics, or anything that is happening in the world
- Post your follower or update counts, especially as you approach a milestone
- Share inspiring quotes
- Run a survey or take a poll
- Celebrate milestones in your company
- Take candid pictures of yourself or your office or workspace
- Write a recap of a typical day in the life of a real estate agent
- Post a video testimonial you have received
- Use a tool like PicMonkey to create a photo collage and post it to your followers
Irreverent social media posts
- Share a joke
- Share a funny meme
- Fill-in-the-blank posts; for example, “If I had a million dollars, I would (fill in the blank)”
- Post random things that give insight into your personality, such as where you are having lunch or what you’re doing this weekend
- Post a photo and ask your followers to come up with creative or funny captions
- Post a fact or fiction question, and let your followers decide which it is
- Share a funny or interesting anecdote from your life
- Post a funny or interesting commercial that will appeal to your followers
Informative social media posts
- Do a mini-press release about an open house or event that is coming up
- Alert people to an event taking place that they might find interesting
- Post something factual
- Create a post when you upload a new blog post
- Share a recommendation for a product or service
- Share new studies that would be of interest to your followers
- Ask for a recommendation for a product or service to get a discussion going
- Ask your followers to recommend restaurants and meals in your local area
- Share new, relevant industry statistics
- Post a link to a previous blog post
- Post an interesting infographic to your followers from a site such as Daily Infographic
- Share your tips on achieving a good work/life balance
- Use Google Alerts to keep abreast of the latest industry news and share it with your followers