VITALS:

RE/MAX Generation

Years in business: 17

Size: 1 main office and 20 co-working locations; 49 real estate professionals

Regions Served: Houston and Dallas, Texas

2021 Sales Volume: $100,915,737

2021 Transactions: 452

Ige Johnson, owner of RE/MAX Generation in Humble, Texas, has received a number of accolades during her 15 years in real estate. In 2020 alone, she was named RE/MAX Broker/Owner of the Year and a RE/MAX Hall of Famer. She previously earned RE/MAX Rookie Office of the Year in 2016, and was named one of the Top 30 Influential Women of Houston in 2017.

Johnson entered the real estate industry four years after becoming a homebuyer herself. When the mortgage industry crashed in 2008, she decided to become a real estate agent. Eight years later, she started RE/MAX Generation.

How did the market fare in the first half of 2022?

Ige Johnson: The Houston real estate market continues to thrive. We’re seeing a lot of people moving here from other parts of the country because of the job market. Interest rates and house prices are rising, but the market remains stable. The average home price here is around $440,000, which is affordable compared to other markets.

Do you have any growth initiatives on the horizon?

IJ: Oh, yes! I make it a point to have at least one major initiative in place per year. This year, my focus is on expanding our team, so we will be working on a lot of recruitment and training. I am also looking to break into new markets and expand our reach.

How do you champion women in the firm?

IJ: As a woman myself, I ensure that women are treated equally in my brokerage. Everyone is afforded the same training, resources and opportunities. Plus, because I have personal experience being a woman working my way to leadership and entrepreneurship, I am able to give other women the benefit of my hindsight and help guide them. I offer one-on-one or group mentorship for agents in my firm lead an all-female group within my brokerage.

How did the pandemic change the way you work?

IJ: Real estate is a social industry, so the pandemic was a big change for me. I had to learn how to work virtually and do a lot more online networking and marketing. I had to get comfortable with using new technology, and make sure I got my team and brokerage up to speed on all that as well. Even though the way I work has changed, my commitment to my clients hasn’t.

What is your firm’s unique value proposition in your market?

IJ: Client experience and diversity are two things I have always been proud of. At our brokerage, we have a team of agents coming from different backgrounds and cultures, and this allows us to provide a unique experience for all our clients. We understand that no two clients are the same, so we tailor our services to fit each client’s individual needs.

What’s the secret for keeping your brokers happy?

IJ: First, making sure they have the proper education and resources to do their job well, and secondly, creating an environment where they feel appreciated. I always make it a point to give feedback—positive and constructive—so they know what they’re doing well and where they can improve. I also like to show my gratitude through little things, like tokens of appreciation or surprise bonuses.

What’s the best piece of advice you can offer your staff?

IJ: Never stop learning and growing. The real estate industry is always changing, so it’s important to stay abreast of new developments and trends. It’s important to continuously develop your skills and knowledge so that you can be the best agent possible. Always remember to provide outstanding customer service—it’s the key to success in this industry.