Central Florida’s CENTURY 21 Myers Realty has announced a partnership with Lake & Land Realty of Highlands, Inc. to form CENTURY 21 Lake & Land Myers Realty. The company said the new partnership accelerates Myers’ growth and its collective impact on the markets they serve. With the new partnership, CENTURY 21 Myers Realty adds 22 sales professionals to its current team of 119 affiliated agents with four offices in Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Placid, and Winter Haven.

The partnership brings together two organizations that have played prominent roles in advancing the interests of homebuyers, homesellers and property investors for more than four decades, a release stated.

“To have legends like Jeanne Wheeler, Sue Clark, and Harelis Santis, brokers of Lake & Land Realty of Highlands choose us to partner with is a great win for us but also their team of 20+ agents who will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s innovative productivity platform, world-class marketing, and agent learning and coaching,” said Jack Myers, broker. “Ultimately, the benefactors of this partnership are the real estate consumers we deliver personalized experiences to in the markets we serve.”

And it’s in those markets where Wheeler sees the partnership having an immediate impact. “Giving back is baked into the culture at Century 21 Real Estate. Combining our efforts to support local communities, clubs, teachers, schools, with the national contributions we can now make to Easterseals is a value add nobody can touch. I was once a 16-year CENTURY 21 brand veteran and I’m happy to be returning to the family.”

For Clark, she recognizes the additional tools, services and programs available from the CENTURY 21 brand as the primary reasons for the move. “We had expanded our agent roster to include very motivated and successful agents who need the technology to take their careers to the next level. Having access to this through the CENTURY 21 affiliation makes our agents are excited to become a part of this fantastic franchise.”

And Santis agrees, “it’s all about the agents — they are the face, voice and soul of this brokerage and providing them with tools and systems that would help them excel and propel them to the next level was a must. The CENTURY 21 brand is giving them the ability and availability to distinguish themselves from the rest, and that speaks volumes of the support and branding exposure that they will be able to take advantage of. Their success will be amplified and will position them as outstanding real estate professionals within this competitive industry.”

“Jack always elevates on behalf of his family of agents and I’m confident that Jeanne, Sue, and Harelis will go above and beyond and do whatever it takes to help make this transition as beneficial and seamless as possible for everyone involved,” added Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC.