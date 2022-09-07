Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC has announced the affiliation of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Green Country based in Tulsa, Oklahoma which expands the brand’s service area in the Sooner State.

According to a release, the firm was established in 2018 by U.S. Navy veteran Kristy Kowalski, after she entered real estate in 2014 as an agent. While the brokerage works with a wide range of clients from first-time homebuyers, move-up buyers, downsizing clients and investors, Kowalski takes pride in assisting many military veterans in the purchase of their new home by leveraging their VA benefits, she says.

“We are all about providing our agents with the resources and tools they need to excel,” said Kowalski. “Our association with such an iconic brand that is a trusted household name will help distinguish our agents in the marketplace and complement their deep, local knowledge of the city and the evolving needs of their clients. Now with our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, our agents will benefit from consumer-focused programs such as Text BHGRE, the magazine subscription program and proprietary lifestyle content to stay connected to clients and cultivate meaningful and lasting relationships to fuel their business.”

The brokerage serves northeast Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Owasso, Jenks, Bixby, Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Stillwater, Kifer and Coweta. The company currently operates from a hub in Tulsa’s downtown, with plans to open a satellite office in southern Tulsa will increase the brokerage’s service area in the city, the company said.

“Kristy has cultivated a highly successful performance-driven culture by incorporating the structure and accountability she learned in the U.S. Navy into her business,” said Sherry Chris, president & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “She firmly believes that her agents are indispensable to the business and that accountability goes both ways. ‘Heart and Hustle’ is the motto that Kristy lives by and is at the heart of her brokerage. Kristy and her team are an excellent addition to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network. We are confident in their continued success with the support of the brand.”

