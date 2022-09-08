Tracy Mathews

Owner

Stacy Mathews

Broker/Owner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties

Houston, Texas | www.preproperties.com

Region served: Galveston, Houston, Amarillo and Austin to West Lubbock, Fort Worth, Beaumont, Conroe, Dumas and Tyler

Years in real estate: Stacy: 42; Tracy: 38

Number of offices: 21

Number of agents: 520

Talk about being part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Stacy Mathews: I absolutely love the brand, as well as the prestige it carries. When going through the process of acquiring a brokerage, the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices name carries a great deal of weight. On top of the great brand name, we also use their tools exclusively. From the marketing to the technology, it all works.

As twins, what is it like working together?

Tracy Mathews: We work extremely well together because we each focus on our own separate areas. I’ve been a CPA since 1984, so I handle the backend and all of the financials.

SM: And I’m the broker overseeing all of the day-to-day activity. Tracy and I are both very accessible, which is one area where we meet and overlap.

How does your value proposition contribute to your success?

SM: We live and breathe our value proposition. With 20 managers and 40 back-office people on staff, we help our agents out wherever they need us. We truly believe that if we take the marketing and social media work off their plate, they will have the time to do what they do best, which is communicating with clients and helping them buy and sell houses. We want our agents to be able to offer their buyers and sellers the best of everything, so we provide them with custom marketing materials such as listing brochures, just-listed flyers and weekly seller updates. In addition, we give every listing its own webpage, which sellers love. Most importantly, we want our agents to communicate with their clients so that they always know what’s going on.

What type of culture do you work to maintain at your brokerage?

SM: We strive to be the brokerage that’s accessible. We want our agents to know who we are, so our door is always open. While we’re large enough to compete, we’re small enough to care—and everything we do goes a long way toward agent retention. Not only do we promote our agents, but we also celebrate them.

How do training and education fit into the mix?

SM: Training is imperative to us, and we keep it going 24/7. I love our training program, which we call Forever Agent training.

Is there any specific work philosophy/motto that you live by?

TM: We aren’t reinventing the wheel, and we don’t have to because we live by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ motto. In fact, we operate with their same core values: integrity, stability, longevity and trust.

For more information, visit www.bhhs.com.