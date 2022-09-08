The National Association of REALTORS® has announced PunchListUSA as its preferred home repair estimates and services partner. PunchListUSA achieved success as a member of the 2020 REACH cohort, a unique technology scale-up program managed by Second Century Ventures, NAR’s strategic investment arm.

“Our members rely on us to provide streamlined solutions that enable buyers and sellers to easily meet their real estate goals,” said Rhonny Barragan, NAR vice president of strategic alliances. “PunchListUSA’s tech-powered repair pricing and service solution is uniquely equipped to solve the challenges facing today’s homeowners and REALTORS®. We are proud to partner with them to bring these groundbreaking solutions to our members.”

Under this partnership, NAR members will receive free, next-day online repair estimates to help their clients understand and budget for repair needs diagnosed during home inspections. For members in the firm’s 14 service areas, PunchListUSA will provide a 5% discount on repair and renovation services any time before, during or after the home sale, NAR said.

“REALTORS® are vital to homeowner success,” said Min Alexander, PunchListUSA co-founder and chief executive officer. “Now, through this strategic partnership, 1.5 million REALTORS® nationwide will be able to provide their clients with time-saving, accurate repair cost estimates and, in the markets we serve, turnkey repair and renovation services to maximize their home’s value – a giant step toward making homeownership more accessible for all.”

To get a free estimate, members can visit punchlistusa.com/NAR, create a profile and upload the home inspection report PDF. If located in a PunchListUSA service area, members can easily book repair and renovation projects right from their estimate. All repairs and renovations services are backed by PunchListUSA’s one-year warranty.

For more information, visit nar.realtor or www.punchlistusa.com.