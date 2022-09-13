Active kids playing outdoors during the summer months are frequently having too much fun to think about stopping to drink water. But as parents, we know that all that activity leads to greater sweat production—and that kids need to rehydrate and replenish electrolytes in order to keep their energy high and ward off fatigue, nausea and other signs of potentially dangerous heat exhaustion.

Additionally, drinking water keeps bones and teeth healthy, helps regulate blood pressure and circulation, transports nutrients to the cells and tissues, and improves focus and mood—and children can start drinking water as young as six months.