Active kids playing outdoors during the summer months are frequently having too much fun to think about stopping to drink water. But as parents, we know that all that activity leads to greater sweat production—and that kids need to rehydrate and replenish electrolytes in order to keep their energy high and ward off fatigue, nausea and other signs of potentially dangerous heat exhaustion.
Additionally, drinking water keeps bones and teeth healthy, helps regulate blood pressure and circulation, transports nutrients to the cells and tissues, and improves focus and mood—and children can start drinking water as young as six months.
- Know How Much is Needed – Children under a year should take in four to eight ounces of fluid daily. Those between one and three should have about four cups a day, typically two cups of milk and two of water. School age kids need about five cups daily, and kids over age eight should have eight cups daily, about the same amount as adults.
- Make it Fun – If children balk at plain water, enhance the look and taste by popping a few berries or orange slices into it—or buy a couple of fancy straws or a fun water bottle for their exclusive use.
- Make Snack Time Count – snacks are fun, but they can be an important part of hydration, too. At snack time and at meal time, choose foods with high water content, such as watermelon, cantaloupe, strawberries, grapes and citrus fruits. For veggies, opt for broccoli, celery, cucumbers and iceberg lettuce.
- Sports Drinks Have a Place – Although water is the best source for hydration, sports drinks can be helpful to replenish lost electrolytes, which help maintain the body’s natural energy systems, including alertness and mood. But steer clear of ‘energy drinks’ which, in addition to their added sugars, typically include caffeine or other stimulants that have no role in a child’s diet.