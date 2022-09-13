Back-to-school shopping is not what it used to be. With all the options out there from online stores and larger inventory at brick-and-mortar options, it can be hard to sort through the options to find the best choice for your student. Lunch supply shopping is no exception.

Is cold lunch only ok?

Sandwiches, wraps, salads and pasta salads can all be served cold and can ensure enough variety for your child. Most bento boxes are designed to pack these kinds of lunches and even make it easy to pack a snack or charcuterie-style lunch. Cold lunches are–arguably–the easiest to pre-pack and store in a locker or backpack inside an insulated lunch tote.

Do you want to pack a hot lunch?

If you would prefer to offer more options, a hot lunch might be something you want to consider. Soups, stews and warm pasta can all be stored in thermoses and eaten at lunchtime.

If having this option is important to you, look for a bento with a built-in thermos. High schools and middle schools may allow glass containers and allow students to reheat food in the microwave. Glass meal prep containers with dividers are perfect for storing leftovers for reheating at lunchtime.

How old is your student?

For older students, a larger bento box with fewer dividers is ideal to allow full-sized sandwiches, wraps and salads in the largest slot. For younger children, having more dividers can ensure that lunch feels more fun. A box with multiple small dividers can allow parents to fill compartments with a variety of nuts, fruit and snacks; this can ensure greater exposure to new foods. A half of a sandwich may fit better in these kinds of bento boxes.

Would you prefer metal or plastic?

Some metal hinges can begin to corrode if exposed to water for too long, this makes many manufacturers recommend hand washing and drying them. They may also be harder to open for little hands. However, they are very durable and a good option for parents who wish to limit their child’s exposure to plastic food containers. Plastic is often a cheaper option, and there are more bento box options available. They also can come in fun colors and designs for younger children. If dishwasher-safe material is important, be sure to check with the manufacturer’s instructions. Some are top-rack safe, and some are not.