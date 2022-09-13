The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has announced the 12 companies that will participate in the Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit’s “Pitch Battle” competition from September 28–29, in Los Angeles, California.

“In today’s real estate ecosystem, innovation is accelerating, opportunity is exploding, and investment is at a record high,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “At the iOi Summit, real estate professionals, investors and innovators gather to cultivate and champion the most impactful ideas that will disrupt the status quo and advance the industry. We are thrilled to have these companies showcase their innovations live on stage.”

NAR’s venture capital arm, Second Century Ventures, will present the Pitch Battle competition. Each entrant will conduct a live, 4-minute pitch on their product or service, followed by a 4-minute rapid-fire question-and-answer session from a panel of judges. Contestants are tasked with making a compelling case about their new tech innovations or services that are intended to improve the real estate industry—including commercial, residential, or both, NAR stated.

The Pitch Battle contestants are as follows:

Agently: Brokerages spend $2 billion annually to recruit agents and compensate for turnover. Agently aims to become a gateway into a real estate career to help agents kickstart their career by providing daily guidance and tools to real estate professionals. Agently stands apart from traditional coaching by using the latest technology and offering accessibility and result-driven action plans.

Arx: Currently, a professional searching for investment and development opportunities must identify a property and then manually underwrite it to determine whether the property makes sense to target. This process happens on a property-by-property basis with in-house labor or external consultants. Arx automatically underwrites millions of properties in advance—allowing professionals to cut through the noise and focus on the properties that have the best potential.

CubiCasa: With zero training required and a five-minute property scan from almost any phone, CubiCasa’s computer vision technology produces a reliable and accurate floor plan and property data. CubiCasa is the fastest and most scalable floor planning solution for iOS and Android devices. With floor plans being one of the most desired features of a home listing, CubiCasa brings a home to life by providing a more visual look to potential buyers.

Fractional: People want to co-own real estate with friends and other like minded investors, but most step away feeling overwhelmed by the thought of the complicated legal processes and logistics to acquire and co-manage properties. Fractional, a social platform, allows anyone to easily co-invest in properties, share ideas and build a network.

Inspectify: Inspectify connects real estate professionals and home buyers with qualified inspectors to provide reassurance their homes are safe. Inspectify takes the pain out of the inspection booking process by providing scheduling in minutes and direct communication using the latest technology.

Pacaso: Pacaso was founded on the belief that we must improve second-home ownership for buyers and communities. Pacaso makes second-home ownership more accessible, affordable and efficient by lowering ownership cost and reducing hassle through a full-managed owner experience.

Prisidio: Prisidio was created to help individuals and families capture, manage and share their most important information. Prisidio provides a safe and protected cloud-based vault that’s secured in one location, allowing users to share their valuable and important items with those they trust. It’s simple, mobile and secure.

RentBase: The RentBase mission is simple—to help residential real estate agents succeed in any economic environment. RentBase provides a holistic, single source of truth by providing agents with an interconnected bird’s-eye view of their landlords, listings and leads. Agents can easily access all of their data and automatically qualify and match leads to listings. RentBase aims to maximize cash flow by leveraging technology to uncover new opportunities and drive regular cash flow.

Residently: Residently is working to make renting better than owning by solving its greatest flaw—the inability to plan ahead. Residently simplifies renting a home by building a world where renters can find their next home months in advance of a move, secure it and set it up – all within minutes.

Revive: With Revive, homeowners can strategically repair and renovate their homes before selling and significantly increase their net gains. As a home renovation consultant, Revive assists homeowners with maximizing the value of their homes with no upfront costs. Revive’s complete and streamlined renovation solution swiftly converts an “as-is” condition property into a “move-in ready” home.

Stake: Stake redefines investing in real estate for the average person in a modern way. Stake aligns incentives between residents and owner operator groups that are driven by residents’ actions. Incentivizing these actions with cash back for the residents empowers them to act on their financial journey.

Symba: Symba makes financial well-being easy for real estate agents, with the only platform in the industry that combines customer relationship management with embedded banking. Symba helps make life as a solo entrepreneur easier for agents by empowering them with the essential tools needed to take care of clients, manage deals and make intelligent financial decisions.

The winner will be awarded $15,000, a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November (NAR NXT) and will present the next Pitch Battle winner at iOi 2023, NAR stated.

“In addition to the cash prize, the Pitch Battle winner receives national publicity as a company that will likely have a significant impact on the future of the real estate industry,” said David Conroy, NAR’s director of emerging technology.

For more information, visit ioisummit.realtor