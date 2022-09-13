With consumer prices soaring, too many Americans are living from paycheck to paycheck—or running out of cash before month’s end. But with a little effort, you can make ends meet without putting in too many extra hours.

Take Online Surveys – In this e-commerce age, more companies than ever are paying cash for your feedback and opinions. Search your browser for survey opportunities that pay as much as $50 per.

Rent Out a Spare Room – If you live in a college town or in any desirable location, consider renting out that spare room—or if short-term rentals are more appealing, consider signing up with Airbnb.

Use High Cashback Credit Cards – Although it’s not exactly ‘earning’ money, getting cash back on your regular spending can help pay for other expenditures.

Save Your Spare Change – You may be surprised how quickly it adds up, and while it may not help you stretch your monthly dollars, that spare change can come in handy for unexpected or ‘extra’ expenses.

Monetize Your Hobbies: Do you crochet? Build birdhouses? Can you write a resume? Bake special cakes? Plenty of people will pay for such products and services. Ask friends to spread the word, post photos online, run ads in your local papers and/or sign up at Etsy.

Do Odd Jobs – If you can change light bulbs, mow a lawn, do some basic plumbing, set up a website or do any kind of maintenance, make yourself available via sites like Fiverr or TaskRabbit.