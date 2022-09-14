It is so important to have the right mindset on a day-to-day basis, whether you are a business leader, an owner or a REALTOR®. It is especially important to maintain the right mindset now that we are headed into a changing market, especially because all of the news can make it easier to fall into a mental rut. In addition, a change in your client’s behavior can really influence you and shake you up.

Remember that you are still on a level playing field with all your competition. Whether you are a REALTOR® or a broker/owner, everyone is dealing with the same changing market as we shift from an extreme seller’s market to a market that is more balanced and, maybe at some point over the next year, one that is more in favor of buyers.

Markets like these present massive opportunities for broker/owners to gain market share and take back the marketshare they lost from inexperienced REALTORS® who dabbled in then quit the business. It’s important as you navigate each day to remember these facts, because if you don’t, you can get caught up in the drama and miss out on opportunities.

As you adjust to handling this changing market, it is important to keep a few things in mind:

Keep everything in perspective. This is not just happening to you; your competition is facing it, too. Everyone, including REALTORS®, team leaders and broker/owners, is on a level playing field. Rise to the occasion. Your mindset should match your actions. Embody the “I will dominate this market” mantra, and watch as your daily real estate activities go up, not down. Don’t get caught up in feeling frustrated or defeated due to the state of the market. Embrace the change and trek forward.

Due to all these changes, I decided to begin filming REALTOR® mindset videos on my own personal Instagram page, @ajlamacchia, and I use the hashtag #CrushitMindset as a spin-off of our Crush It In Real Estate brand. Over the last five years, I have posted a tremendous amount of video content with tips for REALTORS®, broker/owners and team leaders on our Crush It In Real Estate Facebook page. I have noticed that anytime I discuss mindset, people seem to love it, but I felt it should be put on a different platform to keep Crush It more about specific real estate subjects.

Launching these mindset videos on my Instagram is a perfect example of me seeing an opportunity and going for it. You can and should do the same thing with your business. Do you work with buyers or sellers? Are you a broker/owner that primarily serves REALTORS®? Think about what they want and provide it to them in content, blogs, training or whatever form they need.

As I say in most of my #CrushitMindset videos, my goal is to dominate in everything I do, every day. That should be your goal, too.

