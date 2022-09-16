Wichita, Kansas firm Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate has announced its company has joined Coldwell Banker Select, a Tulsa-based brokerage with 17 offices and 850-plus agents across the state of Oklahoma. The company will continue to operate under the Coldwell Banker Plaza name, a release stated.

John McKenzie started Plaza Real Estate in 1981 before joining the Coldwell Banker Brand in 2009. McKenzie and his team are the No. 1 Coldwell Banker affiliate in the state of Kansas, with 2 offices, more than 85 agents, over 1,300 transactions and $350 Million in production in 2021, the company said.

“Honesty, integrity, and doing right by others is what we believe in and we are pleased and excited to be joining Coldwell Banker Select, while keeping our Coldwell Banker Plaza name,” said John McKenzie. “We share the same values and desire to provide the best experience to those we serve and are looking forward to this new partnership and what it will bring in the future.”

“I’ve known John for years and have always admired how he runs his company in Kansas. Now, we are putting the number one Coldwell Banker in Kansas with the number one Coldwell Banker in Oklahoma.” said Bryan Sheppard, president & CEO of Coldwell Banker Select. “Coldwell Banker Plaza is a company with the highest integrity throughout the organization and it is truly an honor and pleasure to be associated with them, their agents and staff.”

Todd Woodburn, vice president/general manager of Coldwell Banker Plaza Real Estate, will serve as regional vice president of Kansas for the organization and will be responsible for operations and growth in the state. “What an exciting time this is for us,” Woodburn said. “The marketing capabilities, technology and resources available to us will not only elevate our service to our agents, but will help provide an even more incredible experience for our clients.”

After the merger, Coldwell Banker Plaza will have a total of 19 offices throughout both Oklahoma and Kansas. Together, Coldwell Banker Select and Coldwell Banker Plaza helped over 9,400 families either buy or sell a home in 2021 and had a closed annual production of close to $2.5 billion in sales. Coldwell Banker Select was ranked as the no. 7 Coldwell Banker Affiliate and its resources will allow Coldwell Banker Plaza to expand even further, the company said.

For more information, visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/.