Rocket ProSM Insight raises the bar for real estate professionals and clients alike

Don Lainer, a REALTOR® with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, has been in the real estate industry since 1989. Starting out as a buyer, he transitioned into the role of investor before launching his own team nearly 20 years ago.

“At the time, there were many REALTORS®, agents, clients and coworker colleagues asking me how I was going to become successful as a private investor, and I knew if I was going to do that, I needed to get a license and work for other people,” says Lainer.

His continued success comes from implementing savvy strategies and looking for the best choices for his clients, which is how he came to use Rocket Mortgage® and leverage Rocket Pro Insight to enhance his business.

“I had a client who was using Rocket online, and we had a loan officer rep through that client who initially introduced me to Rocket,” explains Lainer. “We tried to give business to that same loan officer a couple of other times, and while some were successful, one was not. That was one of those hard-to-manage clients who eventually got us into Chris Osterlund’s hands, who deal-salvaged that client and got the deal done.”

A President’s Club Loan Originator, Triple Crown award recipient and overall mortgage rockstar, Osterlund has gone above and beyond to serve Don Lainer’s Platinum EIite Group clients.

“He stayed with us from that point forward and has given us a level of service that the prior loan officer didn’t,” says Lainer. “Plus, Chris was licensed in more states, and we were starting to do international referral business, so it made sense to work with him going forward.”

One of the things Lainer likes about working with Rocket Mortgage is that he can communicate directly with the company. Based on conversations with Osterlund and his team, he knows that everyone is upfront and honest with regard to where the organization is headed.

“Chris has been extremely good at communicating not just with clients but also where the company is going in its development,” says Lainer. “I’ve been able to have open communication with the development team as well as Rocket Pro Insight, and they understand my concerns being that I’m at a high volume with a number of different agents.”

While Rocket Pro Insight continues to evolve, Lainer feels that the company’s willingness to do its best and listen to the needs of the REALTOR® is where they shine brightest.

“Rocket Pro Insight gives us a way to communicate by adding our entire inventory of clients. Not only does this help get everyone onboarded, but it also ensures that our approval letters get over to us as well,” says Lainer.

Operating as an independent team under the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices umbrella, Lainer notes that his agents are outperforming the volume of lead rotation within the larger umbrella.

“We know how to use the system. Our agents are better trained based on a team environment and can determine which clients are ready to go faster. They can even help develop those who are not ready to go so that we can run them through the Rocket Pro Insight software,” says Lainer, who appreciates how Rocket notifies him when there’s an advantage or incentive program they can offer.

“For us, it’s about customer service and being able to make time for clients on their time,” adds Lainer, who concludes that last month, the team closed 13 transactions in his name alone with Rocket Mortgage.

