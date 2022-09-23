Your homeowners insurance policy covers structures that are on your property but aren’t attached to your house, such as a shed, a detached garage, a fence and possibly a pool.

Those structures will be covered if they get damaged or destroyed by a peril that your policy covers, such as a storm or a fire.

If you run a business out of your home, your standard homeowners insurance policy may provide limited coverage.

The amount of coverage is generally a percentage of the dwelling coverage limit.

Some policies provide replacement cost coverage, while others pay actual cash value.

Sometimes replacement cost coverage applies to buildings, while actual cash value coverage applies to structures that are not buildings.

If you don’t know what your policy covers or you aren’t sure if you have enough coverage, review your policy or get in touch with your insurance carrier or agent.