The Phoenix Business Journal has turned its attention towards teams at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, the company has announced. Per the Journal’s ranking, the Santistevan Group and the Chandler Ocotillo Group rank among the most productive residential real estate teams in Arizona.

“Both groups strategically innovated their practices to stay ahead of the market, exceeding expectations and epitomizing our firm’s core values,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “Last year was a record-breaking year for our company and each team contributed a great deal to our successes.”

The annual rankings are based upon each team’s total dollar volume closed from the previous year. In 2021, the Santistevan Group completed $98.9 million in residential sales volume across 200 units, with the largest deal at closing at $3.49 million. The Chandler Ocotillo Group’s highest-priced deal closed at $1.4 million, contributing to the team’s 216 completed acquisitions and $95.78 million in sales volume, a release stated.

“Our executives are focused on strengthening our reputation as one of the most trusted real estate firms in the world,” said Reierson. “Thanks to the hard work and perseverance of our agents, we are on track to continue expanding and growing as leaders of our industry.”

Both teams have been consecutively recognized as top producers at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties, earning the distinction as the firm’s top two selling groups in the desert communities for 2021 the company said.

