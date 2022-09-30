Robert J. Bailey

Broker/Owner

Bailey Properties, Inc., a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Aptos, California | www.BaileyProperties.com

Region served: Santa Cruz, Monterey and Santa Clara Counties

Years in real estate: 48

Number of offices: Three, plus two property management offices

Number of agents: 100

Best recruiting technique: Lead by example. Establish a reputation as the brokerage to join by nurturing an environment that focuses on team, personal and career development.

Most effective way to motivate agents: Understand their drivers, goals and aspirations.

No. 1 tip for effectively managing your time: Prioritize by focusing on what’s most important.

Can’t live without tech tool: Our new Team Bailey agent dashboard. Our agents now have one-click access to every available transactional, CRM and marketing tool from any digital device.

Tell us about the quality of referrals your team receives through your affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE).

LeadingRE continues to be a tremendous asset to our agents and clients. Referrals arrive fully vetted by referral coordinators in partnering firms, resulting in a warm handoff between real estate professionals. As we continue to move away from pandemic market trends, these trusted relationships have significantly increased our incoming and outgoing referrals. Agents can also personally interview the individuals receiving our referrals, ensuring they are the best fit for our buyer and seller clients.

How has the national and international reach of your LeadingRE affiliation benefited the firm?

Our affiliation with LeadingRE and membership with Luxury Portfolio is a clear point of distinction in our listing presentations, enabling agents to present in real numbers the influence of our statewide, national and international reach. Having a network of independent brokerages sharing referrals and best practices is critical in today’s evolving market. Additionally, the print and digital media resources are top quality and cost-effective. Because we’re operating in a coastal market only 30 minutes from the heart of Silicon Valley, our clientele includes an international demographic. And we have been quite successful when it comes to serving their needs here and around the globe.

What are you looking to accomplish with the launch of your new web platform?

First and foremost, brand enhancement. Our new www.BaileyProperties.com platform resulted in a refreshed relaunch of our brand story and our public digital face. The combination of brand enhancement, consumer resources and agent business tools fits perfectly into Bailey Properties’ strategic plan and vision. Consumers can access optimized home searches with an abundance of community information. In addition to our residential business, we also manage long-term and vacation rentals, so our new site allows visitors to research and inquire about any facet of our residential market from any device. We have also fulfilled our goal of offering our team a best-in-class suite of business and marketing tools.

What does your newly enhanced CRM platform bring to team members?

The driving force behind developing our agent dashboard, and central to the future success of our agents, is our new CRM. Whether an agent is reinforcing existing relationships or establishing new ones, consistent and authentic contact is the key. MoxiEngage fits our internal coaching systems and career development programs to a tee, and being able to blend personal communication with high-quality digital and print campaigns has proven very effective for our agents.

For more information, visit www.leadingre.com.