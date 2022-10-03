The September issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine is now available, and not to be missed are several exclusive features, including a look a look at how HomeSmart supports a future-focused approach so agents can succeed in any market and interviews with the finalists for RISMedia’s Real Estate Rookie of the Year award.

On the Cover

Charting a Path Through Change

Succeeding in real estate is harder than ever. Confronted with inflation, rising interest rates, low inventory and a smorgasbord of other factors taking a toll on consumer confidence, today’s agents are operating amidst lots of uncertainty and lots of change. The first place most turn to for help? Their brokerage. In this month’s cover story, HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows and his leadership team take a closer look at what they are doing to help agents succeed—now and in the future.

Highlights

Top 10 Real Estate Rookie of the Year Finalists Announced

In this exclusive feature, meet the Top 10 finalists in the running to become RISMedia’s 2022 Real Estate Rookie of the Year.

Adaptability: It’s the Key to a Successful Business Strategy

This month, Rocket Mortgage’s Ashley AhYou and Nick Cabrera discuss how to create a successful plan of action to adapt to an ever-changing market.

Going Green: Promoting a World That Is More Resilient and Environmentally Friendly

Get to know the REsource Council’s 2022 EverGreen Award winners.

Visit our Table of Contents here to see all this month’s top features!