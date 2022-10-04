If you have been a top producer in your office for some time and are ready for a new challenge, you may want to consider starting a team. Teams are the fastest growing segment of the real estate industry. They offer opportunities for growth and increased profitability.

As a team leader you have the unique opportunity to positively impact the lives of others by serving as a mentor and role model. Although you want to encourage and motivate your team, your goal is to be a strong leader, not just a cheerleader. And as you continue to grow in your abilities as a leader, you will be adding to your confidence and skill set which will enhance your own life and business.

Here are a few tips to consider.

Understand your strengths



To be an effective team leader, you first need to understand your strengths and what you excel at. You also need humility to acknowledge what things you are not proficient in or don’t enjoy doing. A great leader knows when to delegate those tasks to someone else.

Establishing a mission and goals



You need to have a mission statement and goals that are for the whole team to follow. Have measurable benchmarks that the team can work towards and ways that everyone benefits when those are met.

Structuring your team



A team leader must take the time to form a team where everyone not only knows what their job is but how it relates to other members.

Although ideally you want to scale your business the team’s size is not ultimately important—it’s how they work with each other and for the team itself. Take the time to assess prospective members’ strengths and styles of communication before offering them a position.

In team coaching your mindset shifts to focusing on your unique strengths as a leader and how you can level up the production of your team by helping them leverage their selling, communication and serving strengths.

Building a strong database



Strive to have your agents get leads by referral. That way they will have a strong database with warm leads and always have a deal in their pipeline.

Niche marketing is also a great way to add to your database of leads. Individual agents on the team can have specialized niches while still benefiting from the team structure and support. Team members can share referrals, enhancing visibility and reputation in the market.

