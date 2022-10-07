Potential homebuyers aren’t seeing much light at the end of the tunnel as long as inventory and affordability challenges maintain their presence in the housing market. This was evident as recent data from Fannie Mae showed that consumer sentiment toward buying homes dipped for the seventh consecutive month.

The organization’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) decreased by 1.2 points to 60.8 in September, dropping to its lowest point since October 2011.

A significant factor leading to the retracting sentiment, according to surveyed consumers, has been climbing mortgage rates that are exacerbating affordability constraints on buyers.

Respondents are expecting mortgage rates to continue rising over the next 12 months, while more consumers than not expect home prices to decline—a first since May 2020.

Nineteen percent of consumers said it was a good time to buy a home in September—down from 22% in August—while 59% indicated that it’s a good time to sell.

“Consumers’ expectation that home prices will decrease matched a survey high, with a higher percentage of consumers believing home prices will decrease rather than increase over the next year—a shift in survey sentiment that had previously only happened in 2011 and at the start of the pandemic in 2020,” said Doug Duncan, Fannie Mae senior vice president and chief economist.

“Moreover, 75% of consumers still think it’s a bad time to buy a home, with most citing high home prices and unfavorable economic and mortgage rate conditions as primary reasons,” Duncan continued. “As long as supply is limited and affordability pressures continue to constrain potential homebuyers via elevated home prices and mortgage rates, we expect home sales will remain sluggish.”

Home Purchase Sentiment Index – Component Highlights

Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index (HPSI) decreased 1.2 points in September to 60.8. The HPSI is down 13.7 points compared to the same time last year.

Good/bad time to buy. Nineteen percent of respondents said it is a good time to buy a home in September—down from 22% in August. The percentage that said it was a bad time to buy increased from 73% to 75%.

