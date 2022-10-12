Jason Araujo

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart Heritage Realty

Fall River, Massachusetts

www.homesmart.com/real-estate-office/massachusetts/fallriver/135-homesmart-heritage-realty

Ryan Cook

Broker/Owner

HomeSmart First Class Realty

North Easton, Massachusetts

www.homesmartfirstclassrealty.com

Region served: Plymouth, Taunton, Easton and South Boston

Years in real estate: Jason: 7; Ryan: 13

Number of offices: Jason: 3; Ryan: 3

Number of agents: Jason: 34; Ryan: 37

Most creative ad, promotion or marketing campaign you’ve run: Ryan Cook: I mailed out pill bottles complete with labels that included a “prescription” marketing message and some Skittles (for sound). I earned 15 listings as a result!

Most effective way to motivate agents: Jason Araujo: Build a professional relationship with each agent to better understand their career motivations and invite them to participate in company events.

Best tip for getting the right listing price: RC: Walk clients through the CMA and have them eliminate dissimilar homes or suggest why other homes are better. They’ll inevitably end up with the same comparables, likely with the same price modifications.

Best advice on staying profitable: JA: Create a budget, track your expenses and know your ROI. Whether you’re recruiting an agent or a client, you’ll want to understand the cost of acquiring that business or asset.

How did your affiliation with HomeSmart help you address some recruiting issues you were facing?

RC: As a former software developer, what stood out to me was the fact that all of HomeSmart’s tools are developed in-house. This allows for greater control over quality, software release schedules and, most importantly, costs. HomeSmart provides everything an agent needs to be successful along with instant credibility, even in an area where the franchise is not yet well known.

Ryan, in what ways is your experience in the construction industry adding value to your real estate client relationships?

It’s all about adding value, and with this experience, we’re able to help at every stage of the real estate relationship. For buyers trying to evaluate what they can do—and if a property makes sense—we can help them understand what’s possible, and what’s possible within their budget. For clients with home inspection issues, we know how to address them immediately, or we can advise if it’s time to walk away. For sellers who need to make repairs in order to sell, we can help make that happen, too.

What tools has HomeSmart provided that help you facilitate a more efficient digital transaction environment?

JA: HomeSmart offers end-to-end digital and web solutions with mobile applications so agents can upload documentation in real-time using RealSmart Agent. And since paperwork is uploaded in real-time, we can correct discrepancies quicker to keep the transaction moving. When an agent enters a new listing into RealSmartAgent, it automatically creates SmartMarketing, which includes all electronic marketing and social media for that listing. In a matter of minutes, agents have all the marketing they need to support their transaction. Working in a digital environment also enables efficiency. Instead of spending time with paperwork, agents can prioritize bringing value to their clients.

Jason, you’re poised to open a new Martha’s Vineyard office. What are the goals you have for that endeavor?

My goals for this office include building brand recognition and promoting agent recruitment. Martha’s Vineyard is a small, tight-knit community where everyone knows each other on a first name basis, so it’s important to be present on the island. While my digital media campaign will focus on both agent recruitment and customer acquisition, I believe the strongest and most impactful media will come from seeing the HomeSmart sign at open house events and in front yards all across the island.

For more information, visit https://homesmart.com/.