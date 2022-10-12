RE/MAX® has announced the company has been recognized as a top 10 franchise in the 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 survey. The global real estate franchisor was also recognized as the leading real estate franchise brand for the 14th year in a row, a release noted.

Previously named the Franchise Times Top 400® ranking, this year, the annual survey named more of the largest franchise systems in the United States, ranked by global systemwide sales based on the previous year’s performance, to the respected list. Systemwide sales is defined as the total sales for both franchise and company units, the company stated.

“Being listed at the top of the franchising world says a lot about the power of the RE/MAX brand and the value of the competitive advantages our franchisees enjoy as part of our global network,” says RE/MAX President and CEO Nick Bailey. “We stay on top in part because we expand, refine and modernize those advantages constantly. When you combine a rock-solid, nearly 50-year foundation with the best of what’s happening in the industry today, it creates an unstoppable force. That’s why our model attracts new franchisees each year—these entrepreneurs want to align their business with the very best.”

Highlights of this year’s ranking include:

RE/MAX ranked as the #1 real estate franchise brand

The top 10 overall standings are #1 McDonald’s, #2 7-Eleven, #3 KFC, #4 Burger King, #5 Ace Hardware, #6 Domino’s, #7 Subway, #8 Chick-fil-A, #9 RE/MAX and #10 Circle K

RE/MAX rose three spots on this ranking in 2022, up from placing at #12 in 2021

According to the Franchise Times, the 10 largest franchised brands gained $45.4 billion in sales in 2021, a 14% increase over the prior year. The top 10 now account for more than $368 billion in annual sales.

