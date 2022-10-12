For real estate agents, brokers and experts everywhere, social media can be a driving force for your business. From generating new leads and reaching new potential clients, to promoting your business and providing valuable content to your sphere of influence, this is a marketing tool you simply cannot live without in today’s modern market.

As you head into the last quarter of 2022 and curate your social media marketing plans for 2023, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you are taking full advantage of your social media presence, keeping your followers engaged and educated.

Here, we kick off the spooky season with some social media ‘boos’ that are sure to scare off your followers. Be sure to avoid these mistakes! If you’re looking for some Halloween-centric content for your real estate social media pages, check out these 4 Spook-Tacular Social Media Posts to Boo-st Engagement.

Publishing personal or political content

Connecting with your sphere of influence is important when it comes to boosting your social presence. And though you want your followers to know who you are, you need to know the limits and when something too personal crosses a line. Avoid posting any political content, especially opinions, as this can quickly create tension among your followers, and even potentially cause you to lose past, current or future potential clients. Think twice before sharing posts that may be inappropriate for your business. Even if you didn’t post the content originally, by sharing something that may be offensive, judgemental or too personal can give you a bad reputation. Instead, keep your content real estate related: market news, new listings, homebuying or financial advice, etc. Keep your more personal posts for your personal page, not your brand or business platform.

Over-promoting your business

Of course, your social media presence exists to promote you, your business and your listings. However, too many posts promoting yourself and your business can become quickly overwhelming, and even annoying, for your followers. Plus, if you are working with paid promotions and advertisements, adding more of this within your content feed may become repetitive, which can become boring easily. Instead, be sure to balance out your promotional content with educational articles, blog posts, infographics and more engaging content, such as giveaways, polls and Q&A videos. When planning your social media strategy, stick to 50% business-related posts, 30% personal posts and 20% community-focused posts to maximize your online presence.

Exaggerating your listings and properties

Just as being over-promotional can be based for your business, so can exaggerating the details or photos of a listing. Of course you want your for-sale properties to come across as appealing to potential buyers, but when writing listing descriptions or social captions for your listings, you need to be smart when it comes to words and editing. According to the National Association of REALTORS® Code of Ethics, altering the media in your listings, such as editing photos or altering listing information, can call your character into question. Just because you are posting something on social media doesn’t mean you need to change everything about it to grab attention. A strong real estate agent will highlight their listings with creative wording, high-quality photos and, ultimately, showcasing the accurate information and details that a property offers.

Post too often, or not often enough

When putting together your social media strategy for 2023, it is important to plan not only the type of content you will post, but how frequently. Just like personal and political content, posting too frequently can quickly become annoying for your followers. On the other hand, if you don’t post often, your content can get lost in the mix. It is important to figure out a posting schedule that works for your time management, as well as your online performance. You also want to make sure you are posting equally across all platforms, rather than focusing on just one. This will ensure you reach a wider and more diverse audience to help build and grow your sphere of influence, and ultimately, your business. RISMedia’s ACESocial is a great solution when it comes to not only content, but scheduling. In addition to your listings, educational and community content, ACESocial posts high-quality, consumer-focused content automatically to your social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter) based on a completely customizable weekly schedule.

Having a concrete social media strategy is important for your real estate business, but knowing what not to do may be even more crucial for success. The last thing you want to do is scare your followers away, so be sure to keep these tips in mind when posting to your social channels.

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.