Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced its further expansion in the state of New York and New Jersey, with the addition of Cangiano Estates, Ltd. and Cangiano Estates New Jersey, Ltd. The brokerage will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cangiano Estates under the leadership of Traci Cangiano, the company said.

Cangiano and her companies bring two decades of experience and will serve the New Jersey and New York markets throughout the states and beyond, Berkshire Hathaway Homeservice said.

“We are seeing increased interest in our market from buyers and our association with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will enable our team to reach a broader clientele and further enhance our existing efforts thanks to the brand’s innovative tools and marketing platforms,” said Cangiano.

Cangiano was awarded REALTOR® of the Year in 2009 by the Staten Island Board of REALTORS®. She has also served in positions including the Staten Island Board of REALTORS® 2013 president and the 2017 chairperson for the New York State Association of REALTORS® Grievance Committee.

“New York City has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors in recent months,” said Christy Budnick, CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “This brokerage team is like no other, ranking in the top ten percent in real estate offices in the county. It is my pleasure to welcome Traci and her award-winning companies.”

For more information, visit www.bhhs.com.