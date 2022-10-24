Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties has put down permanent roots in Prescott with the opening of its newest office, marking the firm’s 14th location in Arizona, the company has announced. The company first expanded its operations into Prescott late last year, following the acquisition of local firm Arizona Prime Real Estate.

Located at 172 East Sheldon, the company’s newest office is in downtown Prescott at the Depot Market Place, a mixed-use shopping center in the city’s highly populated metro-area and nearby dining, entertainment, shopping and other amenities, a release noted. The location encompasses 3,512 square feet and will operate under the leadership of its branch manager, Rachele Brooks, who has been with the company for more than 12 years, they said.

“Prescott is a rapidly growing market as it has become a prime relocation destination. It offers an unparalleled experience as a small-town community with big city amenities,” said Brooks. “Our new office is a part of the firm’s continued efforts and dedication to help our agents expand their clientele and services in evolving markets.”

The company says the office showcases a “real estate professional-focused design,” with the implementation of the latest automation and home services available, including the firm’s iBuyer and Apex concierge programs.

The iBuyer service allows real estate agents to leverage online platforms to reach more potential buyers and increase inventory options for clients. Apex Concierge is a full-service concierge program which offers clients services ranging from deep cleaning and moving to appliances and remodeling with no payments due until after the home sale is complete, the company explained.

“Prescott presents an opportunity for our real estate professionals and teams to develop their expertise in new markets while growing their businesses,” Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. “We are focused on ensuring they have access to some of the most advanced resources and tools to help them succeed in serving their new community.”

The firm has 13 additional locations throughout Arizona, serving the Phoenix, Chandler, Scottsdale, Mesa, Goodyear, Peoria, Sedona and Tucson markets.

For more information, visit www.bhhsaz.com.